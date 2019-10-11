Delhi Police head constable recruitment 2019: Notification released for 554 posts at delhipolice.nic.in

education

Oct 11, 2019

Delhi Police has released an official notification for the recruitment of head constables. There are a total of 554 posts vacant for head constables in Delhi Police for which the recruitment process will begin very soon. 12th pass candidates can apply for the post.

The online application process will begin from October 14 and the last date to apply is November 13, 2019. Candidates can apply online at delhipolice.nic.in

Both male and female can apply for the group C posts of head constable under level 4 pay matrix. There are a total of 372 vacancies for male and 182 vacancies for female.

Pay Scale: 25500 - 81100

Age limit:

18 to 25 years for general category

28 years for OBC

30 years for SC/ST

PwD- 35 years of UR and EWS; 38 for OBC and 40 for SC, ST

Educational Qualifications: 10+2 pass from a recognised Board

Professional skill: Typing speed in English 30 words per minute or typing speed in Hindi - 25 wpm.

Application fee: Rs 100 for unreserved category candidates.

Method of Recruitment:

Computer based test -100 marks

Physical endurance, measurement test - qualifying

Typing test on computer- 25 marks

Computer (formatting) test- qualifying

Computer Formatting Test

