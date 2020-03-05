e-paper
Delhi School PTM 2020: Manish Sisodia visits school on Day 1 in violence-hit north-east Delhi

On March 3, the Delhi government had announced special PTMs on Wednesday and Thursday in all the schools of violence-hit north-east Delhi run by it.

education Updated: Mar 05, 2020 08:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with students during attending PTM at riots affected government schools, in North East Delhi on Wednesday.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with students during attending PTM at riots affected government schools, in North East Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
         

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited GBSS School at Gokalpuri, the first day of Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) in the violence-hit north-east Delhi.

On March 3, the Delhi government had announced special PTMs on Wednesday and Thursday in all the schools of violence-hit north-east Delhi run by it.

The objective of this PTM is to counsel the students and build confidence in them, officials said.

At least 47 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in the violence that rocked several localities of north-east Delhi for four days last week.

All the schools were ordered shut by the Delhi government in the area and CBSE postponed its exams at all the centres in north-east Delhi.

