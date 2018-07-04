Delhi University canteens that you just shouldn’t miss when you’re college hunting

College hopping during admission season is like war. Going from college to college, window to window, pushing your way through lines and getting pushed around in the process, that, too, in all this heat, it’s a task, isn’t it? We know because we’ve been through our fair share already (and soon, you will, too). We also know that when that insatiable hunger strikes, there is nothing really one can concentrate on. And well, we also managed to curate a list of canteens that are best for when you’re famished. So read on, and munch your way through the admission season.

St.Stephens:

This isn’t your usual canteen (don’t ever call it that), it’s a cafeteria - that’s how Stephanians like it. And, to say it subtly, it is food heaven. The café has an old world charm to it, something you’d notice from the moment you’d step in, and one you can relate to colonial coffee houses. You can choose from a variety of delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian options that are oh-so-affordable.

Must haves recommended by students: Mince egg waali maggi

Chicken lunch thali (chicken curry, rice, and salad)

Chhole Bhature

Kashmiri Omlette

Chicken tikka and egg mix

Lady Shri Ram College For Women:

Consider this the fashionable and modern counterparts of the St.Stephens college canteen.. err café (yup, LSR also calls it a cafe). The chic interiors, delicious food, coupled with the feeling of leaving the café with a full tummy and wallet is just the package you’d want. While the café serves a vast variety of dishes, the non-vegetarian dishes stand out.

Must haves recommended by students: Singapore noodles (veg, egg and chicken)

Rajma Chawal

Chicken momos

Shahi paneer and naan

Chhole bhature

Delhi School of Economics:

This one is more about the experience. The canteen food is downright flavourful and the conversations even more so (yes, eavesdropping should be fun). Every visit here will teach you something more (from what you just hear around you) and chai lovers are in luck as the JP tea stall right outside the canteen makes some killer tea.

Must haves recommended by students: Egg Curry

Keema Cutlet

Keema Dosa

Rajma Chawal

Vegetarian thali

Hansraj College:

It can seat over 150 students, does probably the biggest variety of dishes, and is also one of the cheapest places to try out. This canteen is a place where you can drink loads of cold coffee, have steaming hot spring rolls, add some comfort food to the mix and still not spend more than a 100 bucks. Make sure you don’t miss this one.

Must have French Fries

Spring Rolls

Egg paranthas

Bread roll

Fresh fruit juice and Frapuccino

Ramjas College:

Three Floors — this is probably the biggest selling point of this canteen. The Ramjas canteen has always been ahead of the curve with its various offerings and chic interiors, something that attracts a lot of the campus crowd here. The terrace is a hangout zone as well as a place to throw parties and department farewells.

Must have Chhole Bhature

Noodles

Grilled burgers

Cheesy fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Hindu College:

Just as low-budget as its other counterparts, this massive canteen, offers all you’d imagine a canteen to have. From street flavours such as bhel puri and chaats to shakes, juices and the regular fare, there is so much to try here. Only phrase to keep in mind when dining here — gluttony is a sin.

Must have Vegetarian thali

Shahi paneer and naan

Vegetarian and non-vegetarian rolls

Shakes like butterscotch shake, chocolate shake and more

Samosas from Manish bhaiya ka thela

Sri Venkateswara College:

This college canteen is easily one of the champions of the South campus food scene. Despite a market full of eateries right in front of it, the canteen pulls the major crowd to it with its offerings. While the usual fare here is great, dishes like the masala magi, fried rice and vada sambhar are the real winners. The south Indian force is strong with this canteen, and you’ll never be leaving it disappointed.

Must have Masala Dosa

Chilli potato

Vada Sambhar

Iced Tea

Jalebis

Miranda House:

Miranda House is a boss when it comes to all other facilities, so why should their canteen be any less? It stands tall with its food and cheap prices, and those who have dined here still talk about it after years. With Italian, South Indian, North Indian or Chinese dishes as part of the menu.

Must have Honey Chilli Potato

Biryani

Stuffed Paranthas

Rajma Chawal

Milkshakes such as strawberry and mango shakes

