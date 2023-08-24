Delhi University will release the merit list for the second merit list for the postgraduate admission tomorrow, August 25. Candidates can check the second-round seat allotment list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Delhi University PG Admissions 2023: Second merit list releasing tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in

Candidates have to accept the seats by August 28 till 4:49 pm. The department/college/centres have to verify and approve the online applications from August 26 to August 29. The last date for the online submission of the fee is August 30 till 4:49 pm. The university will release the third merit list on September 4. The classes for the PG Courses will commence on September 1.

Delhi University PG Admissions 2023: Know how to check the second merit list

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

Next, go to your candidate's portal

Key in your login details

Your DU PG second merit list will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take a print for future reference.

