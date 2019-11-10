e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Delhi University students protest construction of high-rise building in North Campus

Alleging corruption in the process of granting permission to the builder to construct the building, the students burnt two effigies -- ‘Mr Corruption’ and ‘Mrs Corruption’.

education Updated: Nov 10, 2019 11:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Students protest construction of high-rise building in DU’s North Campus. (Representational image)
Students protest construction of high-rise building in DU’s North Campus. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Delhi University students on Saturday held a protest against construction of a 39-storey building in the varsity’s North Campus, alleging that it will overlook six women’s hostels and invade their privacy.

The students have been on an indefinite strike against the construction of the building.

Alleging corruption in the process of granting permission to the builder to construct the building, the students burnt two effigies -- ‘Mr Corruption’ and ‘Mrs Corruption’.

The protest was also supported by the Delhi University administration, which has constituted a special task force for the matter.

“Land acquired for public purpose cannot be used for private profit under the law. The permission granted to the private builder is illegal and violates the statutory provisions of Master Plan of Delhi, 2021,” said professor Bipin Tiwari, a Department of Political Science teacher and member of the taskforce, addressing the students.

The students had also planned a street play, public lecture by local MLA Pankaj Pushkar and a cycle rally to highlight the issue.

However, they had to be cancelled due to imposition of prohibitory orders in Delhi on Saturday in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title suit.

tags
top news
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
NSA Ajit Doval holds meet with Hindu, Muslim leaders after Ayodhya verdict
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
BJP releases first list of candidates for Jharkhand elections
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
No decision on Maharashtra govt formation, BJP core group meets again
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
Fish with ‘human-like’ face spotted in China. Viral video creeps people out
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
‘As American as a blond-haired girl’: US-born IS bride appeals to come home
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
Ayodhya Verdict | No untoward incident reported in Ayodhya, tight security continues
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News