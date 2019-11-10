Delhi University students protest construction of high-rise building in North Campus

education

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 11:06 IST

Delhi University students on Saturday held a protest against construction of a 39-storey building in the varsity’s North Campus, alleging that it will overlook six women’s hostels and invade their privacy.

The students have been on an indefinite strike against the construction of the building.

Alleging corruption in the process of granting permission to the builder to construct the building, the students burnt two effigies -- ‘Mr Corruption’ and ‘Mrs Corruption’.

The protest was also supported by the Delhi University administration, which has constituted a special task force for the matter.

“Land acquired for public purpose cannot be used for private profit under the law. The permission granted to the private builder is illegal and violates the statutory provisions of Master Plan of Delhi, 2021,” said professor Bipin Tiwari, a Department of Political Science teacher and member of the taskforce, addressing the students.

The students had also planned a street play, public lecture by local MLA Pankaj Pushkar and a cycle rally to highlight the issue.

However, they had to be cancelled due to imposition of prohibitory orders in Delhi on Saturday in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title suit.