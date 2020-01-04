e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Education / Delhi University teachers stage protest demanding absorption of ad-hocs

Delhi University teachers stage protest demanding absorption of ad-hocs

The teachers, for a long time, have been demanding absorption of the ad-hoc teachers in the university and to also include their experience as an ad-hoc teacher while calculating the promotion criteria.

education Updated: Jan 04, 2020 13:21 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The agitating teachers also marched up to the Swami Vivekananda statue in the university near the VC office.
The agitating teachers also marched up to the Swami Vivekananda statue in the university near the VC office.(PTI file )
         

Several Delhi University teachers on Friday staged a protest outside the office of varsity’s vice chancellor (VC) demanding absorption of ad-hoc teachers.

The agitating teachers also marched up to the Swami Vivekananda statue in the university near the VC office.

The teachers, for a long time, have been demanding absorption of the ad-hoc teachers in the university and to also include their experience as an ad-hoc teacher while calculating the promotion criteria.

“The University has entered a standstill mode, but the administration is not acting on even MHRD’s Dec 5 letter. The situation remains as it was. Such an adamant administration is responsible for such an impasse,” Rajesh Jha of Academics of Action and Development, a teachers’ right outfits, said.

“We are determined to struggle till we achieve our goal, and appeal to teachers the boycott of classes and evaluation,” he added.

tags
top news
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
Shiv Sena minister reportedly resigns after being denied Cabinet rank
Shiv Sena minister reportedly resigns after being denied Cabinet rank
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
‘Repeat offenders’: India’s UN envoy criticises Imran Khan for fake video
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
Declare those opposing CAA as anti-Dalit, anti-poor, says Nityanand Rai
5 changes likely in India’s XI for 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
5 changes likely in India’s XI for 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Did Army jawan pull top of female anti-CAA protester in Assam? A fact check
Did Army jawan pull top of female anti-CAA protester in Assam? A fact check
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Major push for electric vehicles, govt to set up 2636 EV charging stations
Watch: Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s teaching session in Bodh Gaya
Watch: Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama’s teaching session in Bodh Gaya
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News