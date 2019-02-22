Delhi University UG date sheet 2019 released at exam.du.ac.in, check direct link here

Delhi University has released the final exam schedule for undergraduate course semester mode, on its official website exam.du.ac.in. Candidates who are preparing for annual exams, choice based credit system semester exam, three-year undergraduate course, compulsory test in Hindi semester, five year integrated programme in journalism can check the exam date sheet at the official website of DU or find the direct link below.

The Delhi University has released the date sheet for the following examinations:

The Delhi University examinations will be conducted in the month of May-June 2019.

Choice Based Credit System (Semester II/IV/VI) Exams May-2019.

Three Year Under Graduate Courses (Semester-II/IV/VI) Exams May-2019

Final date sheet of Annual Mode (Part-I/II/III) Exams May/June-2019

Compulsory Test in Hindi Sem.II & Five Year Integrated Programme in Journalism Sem. II/IV Exams May/June-2019

Here’s the direct link to check the Delhi University exam schedule for semester mode

Here’s how to check the Delhi University UG exam date sheet:

Visit the official website of Delhi University exam.du.ac.in

Click on the ‘Date Sheet’ tab at the top

Click on the relevant exam link to check the date sheet

DU date sheet page (DU website)

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 11:00 IST