Delhi University unlikely to have entrance exams for undergraduate admissions till 2020

The Delhi University (DU) will consider only Class 12 board exam results for undergraduate admissions, at least for the next two years, instead of having an online entrance test as proposed by the administration recently.

The university receives more than 2.5 lakh applications for 56,000 seats every year.

University officials said when and if entrance exams are held, it will be completely online. However, they said the admission committee is not considering implementing it the next two academic years.

“It takes a lot of planning before executing a plan like switching to entrance-based admission process for 66 affiliated colleges. The admission committee is not even considering implementing it in the recent future. However, we are not ruling it out at a later stage,” a member of the admission committee said.

Currently, DU conducts online entrance-based admissions for nine undergraduate courses, including BA (Honours) business economics, bachelor of management studies and BSc in physical education, health education and sports, among others. It also conducts entrance exams for all postgraduate courses.

DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi had said last December that the university might switch to the entrance-based admission process for undergraduate courses in 2019.

However, Union human resource development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar ruled it out and said the admission process would be conducted as per the existing norms— on cut-off marks based on class 12 results.

Tyagi did not respond to phone calls and texts sent by HT. The university dean of student welfare Rajeev Gupta said the matter is still in the “exploratory stage” and will take “considerable” time to be implemented.

The members of the admission committee said DU’s entrance exam will be a national-level exercise and it will require “planning means and resources”.

“It will take a lot of resources to conduct the entrance examination. It will be a computer-based exam and centres will have to be set up for it. The university will have to outsource the work to an agency, but, first, the plan has to be approved by the academic council,” another committee member said.

Pankaj Garg, a member of last year’s admission committee that had ruled out the plan to implement entrance exams for undergraduate courses, said, “There has been a resistance from teachers as well as students to an online entrance-based admission process as it will reduce the chances of those coming from marginalised sections of society and are not proficient with computers. The committee, last year, recommended a screening process instead. However, the administration rejected it.”

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 08:00 IST