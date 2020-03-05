e-paper
Delhi Violence: High Court asks AAP govt, police to secure CBSE examination centres

Delhi Violence: High Court asks AAP govt, police to secure CBSE examination centres

The single-judge Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdar ordered this while disposing of a plea by a private school saying the centre allotted to them by the CBSE was 16 km away from their school and was located in one of the violence-hit areas.

education Updated: Mar 05, 2020 08:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
New Delhi, India - March 3, 2020: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel near a car burnt during last week’s violence that erupted in north-east Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), at Shiv Vihar, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
New Delhi, India - March 3, 2020: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel near a car burnt during last week’s violence that erupted in north-east Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), at Shiv Vihar, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi Police and the Arvind Kejriwal government to “ensure” that there was “no breach of security at board examination centres” in the riot-hit northeast Delhi.

The single-judge Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdar ordered this while disposing of a plea by a private school saying the centre allotted to them by the CBSE was 16 km away from their school and was located in one of the violence-hit areas.

It was difficult for students to reach the centre and write the examination in such a situation, it said.

The petition, filed by Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir and kin of students, said it was “absolutely impossible to even think of approaching the examination centre, much less reaching there in time to take the examination.”

The judge asked the police to provide security till Class 10th and 12th board examinations were over. “The examination centres must be sanitised” and “no breach of security” be allowed, the court said.

On last Friday, the court had asked the police to ensure that the board examination centres in the violence-hit northeast Delhi were provided proper security.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had told the court letters had been sent to the National Testing Authority (NTA) prevent any clash of dates between the board and the IIT and medical admission examinations.

