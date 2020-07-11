e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Detailed SOP prepared for conducting exams amid COVID-19: Union HRD Minister

Detailed SOP prepared for conducting exams amid COVID-19: Union HRD Minister

In wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown from March 25, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have remained closed.

education Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:17 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT file)
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT file)
         

Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD), Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday said the HRD Ministry has prepared a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in association with Home Ministry and Health Ministry, for conducting examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the SOPs have been prepared to avoid any inconvenience to the students.

“The Ministry of Human Resource Development has prepared a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in association with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health for conducting examinations with precaution due to COVID-19 status,”

“It is paramount for us to ensure students’ health. Safety, fairness, and equal opportunity for exams are important. Ensuring the academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students is also important,” he added.

In wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown from March 25, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have remained closed.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that schools, colleges, educational/training institutions will be opened after consultation with States and UTs during the second phase of Unlock 1.

tags
top news
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
Am not a remote control, Sharad Pawar tells ally Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece
Am not a remote control, Sharad Pawar tells ally Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece
Vikas Dubey’s close aide arrested from Thane by Maharashtra ATS team
Vikas Dubey’s close aide arrested from Thane by Maharashtra ATS team
‘Save the future’: Kejriwal urges PM to cancel DU, other final year exam
‘Save the future’: Kejriwal urges PM to cancel DU, other final year exam
LIVE: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren test negative for Covid-19
LIVE: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren test negative for Covid-19
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
Seismologists warn big Himalayan earthquake is ‘overdue’; Delhi, Shimla unprepared
2 Lashkar terrorists shot dead 100 metres from LoC, leave behind proof of Pak role
2 Lashkar terrorists shot dead 100 metres from LoC, leave behind proof of Pak role
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In