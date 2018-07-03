DHE Odisha +3: First merit list for degree college admissions released at samsodisha.gov.in

Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha on Tuesday published the first merit list for degree admissions. More than 2 lakh applications have been received for admissions in 985 degree colleges in the state.

Merit list for Odisha +3 admission 2018: How to check

1) Visit the official website of DHE, Odisha at dheodisha.gov.in2) Click on the link for ‘Degree +3’ given in yellow background. 3) Click on the link for Merit List in the new page that opens. 4) Key in the required details like college type, stream, district, college, stream, subject and click on show. 5) Check the allotment status including sanctioned strength, cut-off mark, seat available, total selected. The name of the selected candidates with their barcode number and marks can also be viewed.

The candidates selected in the first merit list can take admissions from July 4 to 5pm on July 7, 2018.