DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Apply for 116 posts before April 3

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 15:57 IST

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online application for ITI apprenticeship. Aspirants can apply online at rac.gov.in. The last date to apply is April 3. There are a total of 116 vacant posts.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed out from the ITI duly recognized by NCVT as per Gazette notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, with minimum two years duration except for the computer operator and programming assistant (COPA), painter, plumber and welder.

Details of vacancy:

Carpenter 02

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA) 23

Draughtsman (Mechanical) 05

Electrician 20

Electronics 02

Fitter 33

Machinist 11

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) 05

Painter 02

Plumber 02

Turner 05

Welder 06

Total--- 116

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview. Details of shortlisted candidates for Interview will be intimated through email & SMS. Selected candidates will undergo a training of one year with a stipend amount of Rs 7700 per month of COPA, painter, plumber and welder and Rs 8500 per month for other trades.

