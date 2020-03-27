e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Apply for 116 posts before April 3

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Apply for 116 posts before April 3

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online application for ITI apprenticeship. Aspirants can apply online at rac.gov.in. The last date to apply is April 3. There are a total of 116 vacant posts.

education Updated: Mar 27, 2020 15:57 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT File)
         

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online application for ITI apprenticeship. Aspirants can apply online at rac.gov.in. The last date to apply is April 3. There are a total of 116 vacant posts.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have passed out from the ITI duly recognized by NCVT as per Gazette notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, with minimum two years duration except for the computer operator and programming assistant (COPA), painter, plumber and welder.

Details of vacancy:

Carpenter 02

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA) 23

Draughtsman (Mechanical) 05

Electrician 20

Electronics 02

Fitter 33

Machinist 11

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) 05

Painter 02

Plumber 02

Turner 05

Welder 06

Total--- 116

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview. Details of shortlisted candidates for Interview will be intimated through email & SMS. Selected candidates will undergo a training of one year with a stipend amount of Rs 7700 per month of COPA, painter, plumber and welder and Rs 8500 per month for other trades.

Check official notification here

Direct link to apply

top news
All domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations suspended till April 14: DGCA
All domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations suspended till April 14: DGCA
Covid-19 updates| 75 new cases reported since last 24 hrs: Health Ministry
Covid-19 updates| 75 new cases reported since last 24 hrs: Health Ministry
States move to help migrant workers amid Covid-19 lockdown
States move to help migrant workers amid Covid-19 lockdown
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Here is why you may not have to pay your car and bike EMIs for three months
Here is why you may not have to pay your car and bike EMIs for three months
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News