DRDO Hyderabad observes Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on Gandhi Jayanti

DRDO Chairman Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, MSR Prasad, DG Missiles & Strategic Systems, Lab Directors, Project Directors, Scientists and DRDO staff participated in the event.

education Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:21 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Hyderabad (Telangana)
DRDO Hyderabad led a cleanliness drive as a part of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ at a government school, Mallapur. (Representational image)
DRDO Hyderabad led a cleanliness drive as a part of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ at a government school, Mallapur. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

DRDO Hyderabad led a cleanliness drive as a part of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ at a government school, Mallapur and its surrounding village here on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

DRDO Chairman Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, MSR Prasad, DG Missiles & Strategic Systems, Lab Directors, Project Directors, Scientists and DRDO staff participated in the event.

“We are advancing towards digital and information driven country. Even from the defence perspective, integrated, miniaturised systems and smart electronic sensors will act as the backbone for futuristic applications. Every year million tons of e-waste are generated globally whereas the re-cycling mechanisms are still at an emerging stage. We need transformative solutions and innovative technologies to combat e-waste which is going to pose a major challenge in the coming decades” said Dr G Satheesh Reddy, DRDO Chairman.

All the DRDO labs and establishments across the country participated in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan in their respective locations.

According to an official statement, DRDO headquarters based in Delhi today completed one year of total ban on single use plastic water bottles and replacing it with glass water bottles. This initiative is being implemented in all the other labs and establishments of DRDO leading to significant reduction in single use plastics.

“Every citizen of India must actively participate in the Swachh Bharat Mission and contribute towards building a clean and healthy eco-system. Small steps taken today will have a lasting imprint on the global environment,” Dr Reddy added.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 11:20 IST

