Dream fulfilled as education remained key poll issue, says Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

Dream fulfilled as education remained key poll issue, says Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

Delhi went to polls on Saturday, the results of which will be announced on Tuesday. Read on to know more...

Feb 09, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
         

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, on Sunday said it was a dream come true for him that education remained the most important poll issue in the Delhi Assembly election.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said: “I had a dream five years ago ... I wished that elections in our country would be held on the issue of education. Today I am happy that this dream is coming true. Yesterday, education was the most important issue among the people of Delhi, especially among youth.”

Sisodia is aiming for a hat-trick from the Patparganj Assembly seat.

Delhi went to polls on Saturday, the results of which will be announced on Tuesday.

