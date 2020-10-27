e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DSGMC launches UPSC civil services training academy exclusively for Sikh students

DSGMC launches UPSC civil services training academy exclusively for Sikh students

The Guru Tegh Bahadur Academy will be the first such institute to exclusively train Sikh students for the UPSC examination in the country, DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed.

education Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 12:05 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
(Hindustan Times File)
         

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has set up an academy to provide free coaching to Sikh students aspiring to become civil servants.

The Guru Tegh Bahadur Academy will be the first such institute to exclusively train Sikh students for the UPSC examination in the country, DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed.

It has been set up under the chairmanship of philanthropist and president of World Punjabi Organization Vikram Sahni, he said. The Sikh body will also provide free boarding and lodging facilities to the students.

Sirsa said Sikh students who have passed the civil services Preliminary examination are automatically eligible for intensive residential coaching and mentoring.

The DSGMC has also set up a five-member expert committee headed by retired Sikh officers to select dedicated and intelligent Sikh students for sponsorship.

The first coaching session is likely to start by the end of December and the process of inviting applications, counselling and selection of students is underway.

top news
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
‘Unpardonable’: Judges shocked as advocate appears shirtless
‘Unpardonable’: Judges shocked as advocate appears shirtless
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras Case

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In