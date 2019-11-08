DSSSB admit card for November 17 Tier 1 exam out, here’s direct link to download hall ticket
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Tier 1 admit card for various recruitment exams to be held on November 17.education Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:51 IST
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Tier 1 admit card for various recruitment exams including Instructor Home Guard, Carpenter Master, Weaving Master, Driver, Work Shop Assistant and Work Assistant. The offline recruitment exams for these posts will be held on November 17, 2019.
Candidates are advised to download their e-admit card to appear for first tier examination. Candidates can login using their application number and date of birth.
Here is the direct link to download the admit card for DSSSB Tier 1 exam dated 17/11/2019 for the post codes 31/12, 55/12, 57/12,155/14,145/14 AND 47/15’
How to download DSSSB Tier 1 admit card 2019:
1) Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR THE OFFLINE EXAM DATED 17/11/2019 FOR THE POST CODES 31/12, 55/12, 57/12,155/14,145/14 AND 47/15’
At the bottom of the page, click on the checkbox that reads - First tier
A login dialogue box will open
Key in your application number, date of birth, captcha code
Click on generate e-admit card
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out