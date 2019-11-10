e-paper
DSSSB Assistant Teacher 2019 admit card released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, here’s how to download

The computer-based examination for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers is scheduled to be conducted on November 11, 13, 14 and 15, 2019.

education Updated: Nov 10, 2019 14:17 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DSSSB Assistant Teacher 2019 admit card. (Screengrab)
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Assistant Teachers. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The computer-based examination for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers is scheduled to be conducted on November 11, 13, 14 and 15, 2019. However, the exact date, time and centre of the examination will be available on the admit card.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Download Admit Card For The Online CBT Exam For The Post Code 15/19 (Assistant Teacher (Primary))’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Your admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

