DSSSB exam schedule for Assistant Teacher, JE and other CBTs in November released

education

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:57 IST

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam schedule for various online examinations to be conducted by the board between November 8 and November 29, 2019.

The Tier 1 exams to be conducted during this period are for Data Entry Operator Gr B in NDMC, Wild Life Inspector in Forest and Wildlife department, Public Relation Assistant in NDMC, Jr. Social Education Teacher (Female) in NDMC, Craft Instructor Commercial Art in DTTE, Ship Modeling Store Keeper (only for male) in NCC, Statistical Assistant in Planning Department, Draughtsman Gr-III in DJB, Food Safety Officer in Food Safety department, Translator (Punjabi) in DIP, Assistant Teacher (Primary) in Department of Education, Assistant Teacher (Nursery) in Department of Education and JE (Civil) in Department of Education. The Tier 2 exam will be held for Grade-II (DASS) in Services Department.

The post code wise specific date of examination will be released in due course on the DSSSB website. The information about the exam venue and date and timing of the exam will mentioned in the admit card. The detailed instructions regarding the download of admit cards will be provided shortly on the official website of DSSSB.

The board has also issued general instructions to the candidates for these online examinations.

Note: Visit The official website regularly for the latest updates on the examinations.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 18:54 IST