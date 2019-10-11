e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

DSSSB exam schedule for Assistant Teacher, JE and other CBTs in November released

DSSSB exam schedule: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam schedule for various online examinations to be conducted by the board between November 8 and November 29, 2019.

education Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:57 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam schedule for various online examinations to be conducted by the board between November 8 and November 29, 2019.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam schedule for various online examinations to be conducted by the board between November 8 and November 29, 2019. (dsssb.delhi.gov.in)
         

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the exam schedule for various online examinations to be conducted by the board between November 8 and November 29, 2019.

The Tier 1 exams to be conducted during this period are for Data Entry Operator Gr B in NDMC, Wild Life Inspector in Forest and Wildlife department, Public Relation Assistant in NDMC, Jr. Social Education Teacher (Female) in NDMC, Craft Instructor Commercial Art in DTTE, Ship Modeling Store Keeper (only for male) in NCC, Statistical Assistant in Planning Department, Draughtsman Gr-III in DJB, Food Safety Officer in Food Safety department, Translator (Punjabi) in DIP, Assistant Teacher (Primary) in Department of Education, Assistant Teacher (Nursery) in Department of Education and JE (Civil) in Department of Education. The Tier 2 exam will be held for Grade-II (DASS) in Services Department.

The post code wise specific date of examination will be released in due course on the DSSSB website. The information about the exam venue and date and timing of the exam will mentioned in the admit card. The detailed instructions regarding the download of admit cards will be provided shortly on the official website of DSSSB.

The board has also issued general instructions to the candidates for these online examinations.

 

Note: Visit The official website regularly for the latest updates on the examinations.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 18:54 IST

tags
top news
With Prez Xi at Mamallapuram, Modi strikes a chord with a dhoti, angavastram
With Prez Xi at Mamallapuram, Modi strikes a chord with a dhoti, angavastram
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
A Chinese woman’s appeal to Modi, Xi, to help find her lost Indian brother
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
ED takes first step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears hurdle
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
IRS officer had fudged age, got new identity to appear for UPSC’s IAS exam
LIVE: PM Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple in Mamallapuram
LIVE: PM Modi, Xi visit sea-facing Shore Temple in Mamallapuram
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Rajnath Singh, criticised for Rafale Shastra Puja, points to divide in Congress
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News