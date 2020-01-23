DSSSB Fire Operator PET exam postponed, check details here

education

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:11 IST

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has extended the date for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the post of Fire Operator (Only for Male) against Post Code 18/19. An official notification regarding this has been uploaded on the official website.

As per the notification, DSSSB PET 2020 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held from February 7 to 11, 2020, will now be conducted from February 23 to 27, 2020, at various centres.

The decision regarding the extension of the exam dates has been taken because of the polling of Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections 2020 on February 8, 2020, and counting of votes on February 11, 2020, by the Election Commission of India.

Candidates can check the official notification here: