DSSSB PRT Result 2020 declared at dsssbonline.nic.in for advt 15/2019

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 08:33 IST

Delhi subordinate services selection board (DSSSB) has declared the result for Assistant (primary) teacher on its official website at dsssbonline.nic.in

Out of the total 59243 candidates who had appeared for the exam, 1356 have passed it.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results online at www.dsssbonline.nic.in by logging in using their registration number and password.

The recruitment drive is conducted under advertisement no. 15/2019.

DSSSB has also released the cut-off marks. For general category the cutoff out of 200 marks is 117.59 and for OBC it is 113.83. The cutoff for SC category is 102 and for ST it is 86.08.

Candidates who have cleared the test have to fill the e-dossier from April 3 to 17 to upload the documents and certificates required.