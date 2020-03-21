e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DSSSB PRT Result 2020 declared at dsssbonline.nic.in for advt 15/2019

DSSSB PRT Result 2020 declared at dsssbonline.nic.in for advt 15/2019

Delhi subordinate services selection board (DSSSB) has declared the result for Assistant (primary) teacher on its official website at dsssbonline.nic.in

education Updated: Mar 21, 2020 08:33 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DSSSB PRT Result 2019
DSSSB PRT Result 2019(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Delhi subordinate services selection board (DSSSB) has declared the result for Assistant (primary) teacher on its official website at dsssbonline.nic.in

Out of the total 59243 candidates who had appeared for the exam, 1356 have passed it.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results online at www.dsssbonline.nic.in by logging in using their registration number and password.

The recruitment drive is conducted under advertisement no. 15/2019.

DSSSB has also released the cut-off marks. For general category the cutoff out of 200 marks is 117.59 and for OBC it is 113.83. The cutoff for SC category is 102 and for ST it is 86.08.

Candidates who have cleared the test have to fill the e-dossier from April 3 to 17 to upload the documents and certificates required.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 live: US President Trump declares New York as major disaster area
Covid-19 live: US President Trump declares New York as major disaster area
Govt considers special flights to evacuate Indians over coronavirus outbreak
Govt considers special flights to evacuate Indians over coronavirus outbreak
Centre to raise fuel taxes to minimise fiscal fallout
Centre to raise fuel taxes to minimise fiscal fallout
Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence after leaving a trail of quarantined VIPs
Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence after leaving a trail of quarantined VIPs
Malaria drug holds out treatment hope amid coronavirus outbreak
Malaria drug holds out treatment hope amid coronavirus outbreak
A first in 18 years: All of Delhi Metro to remain shut Sunday
A first in 18 years: All of Delhi Metro to remain shut Sunday
Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News