Home / Education / DSSSB Recruitment 2020: 536 posts on offer. 10th pass, engineers, graduates can apply

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: 536 posts on offer. 10th pass, engineers, graduates can apply

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: The online application process will begin on January 7 and conclude on February 6, 2020. Candidates can apply online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Rs 100 has to be paid for each application by the candidate.

education Updated: Jan 03, 2020 12:55 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DSSSB Recruitment 2020
DSSSB Recruitment 2020(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for various posts including junior clerk, stenographer, Hindi translator cum assistant, assistant engineer, draftsman, lab assistant, section officer, store keeper and others. 

There are a total of 536 posts.

The online application process will begin on January 7 and conclude on February 6, 2020. Candidates can apply online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Rs 100 has to be paid for each application by the candidate.

The selection shall be made through One Tier and Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

There are various posts on offer. For each post, the educational qualification is different. Candidates who have passed class 10th having a certificate in shorthand and typing can also apply for some posts. There are some posts for graduates, engineers and MBA degree also.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification to check full details.

Check official notification here

 

