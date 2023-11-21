close_game
close_game
News / Education / DSSSB recruitment 2023: Application begins for 863 Pharmacist and other posts, apply at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB recruitment 2023: Application begins for 863 Pharmacist and other posts, apply at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 21, 2023 01:17 PM IST

DSSSB begins the application process for 863 vacancies including Pharmacist and Technical Assistant.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has begun the application process for 863 Pharmacist Technical Assistants, Sub Station Attendants and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in till December 20.

Application fee exempt for female candidates and certain categories
Application fee exempt for female candidates and certain categories

Direct link to apply

DSSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive aims to fill 863 vacancies.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Pharmacist (Homeopathy): 44

Technical Assistant (Lab. Group – III) (CARDIOLOGY / CTS / NEUROLOGY / NEUROSURGERY / RESPIRATORY LAB / EEG / EMG / ERG / CCU / ICU / POW / CCI ): 15

Junior Radiotherapy Technician: 2

Technical Assistant Group IV in PCR Hepatitis: 1

Sub Station Attendant (Grade II) [ Reserved for Male Only ]: 90

Asstt. Electric Fitter: 53

Junior District Staff Officer / Junior Instructor (Home Guard) / Instructor Civil Defence: 12

Draftsman:1

Wireless / Radio Operators: 1

Scientific Assistant: 1

Senior Laboratory Assistant: 3

Junior Lab Assistant: 7

Preservation Supervisor: 1

Assistant Microphotographist :1

Xerox Operator : 1

Junior Librarian :1

Book Binder: 2

Library Attendant: 1

Nurse Grade – A: 90

Special Education Teacher: 22

Architectural Assistant: 6

Physiotherapist: 5

Assistant Dietician: 1

Radiographer: 5

Computer Lab / IT Assistant: 22

Operation Theatre Assistant: 7

Dental Hygienist : 3

OT Assistant for Veterinary Hospital: 1

Plaster Assistant: 1

Assistant Section Officer: 13

Foreman (Works): 2

Laboratory Attendant: 37

Chlorinator Operator: 7

Scientific Assistant (Chemistry): 7

Assistant Information Officer: 3

Manager: 20

Work Assistant (Horticulture): 3

Draftsman Gr. III: 7

Librarian: 1

Assistant Superintendent: 19

Matron: 62

Warder: 271

Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry): 5

Electrical Overseer / Sub-Inspector : 8

DSSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: There is a 100 application fee. The application cost is exempt for female candidates and those from the Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability), and Ex-Serviceman categories.

DSSSB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply Online link

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out