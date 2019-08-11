DSSSB Recruitment: Admit Card released, tier- 1 exam on August 18
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for its first tier exams on its official website dssb.delhi.gov.in. Here’s how to download.education Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:45 IST
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for its first tier exams on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB is recruiting assistant planner, private secretary, fitter electrical, driver, swimming lifeguard, technical assistant and medical social workers post with this recrutiment drive.
The DSSB recruitment exam will be conducted on August 18, 2019.
How to download DSSSB admit card:
Visit the official website at dssb.delhi.gov.in
Click on first tier checkbox
Key in your application number, date of birth and security code
Submit
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Downlaod and take its printout.
Here’s the direct link to download DSSB admit card
First Published: Aug 11, 2019 12:45 IST