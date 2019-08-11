DSSSB Recruitment: Admit Card released, tier- 1 exam on August 18

education

Aug 11, 2019

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for its first tier exams on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB is recruiting assistant planner, private secretary, fitter electrical, driver, swimming lifeguard, technical assistant and medical social workers post with this recrutiment drive.

The DSSB recruitment exam will be conducted on August 18, 2019.

How to download DSSSB admit card:

Visit the official website at dssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on first tier checkbox

Key in your application number, date of birth and security code

Submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Downlaod and take its printout.

Here’s the direct link to download DSSB admit card

