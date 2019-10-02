DSSSB Recruitment exam schedule for PGT, music teacher, UDC released

education

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:30 IST

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the schedule for various recruitment examinations that will be conducted for various posts and various departments of GNCT Delhi.

The recruitment exams will be conducted in offline mode.

DSSSB will conduct the examination for music teacher, BABT teacher for blinds, driver, PGT Sanskrit, UDC and mason on November 3. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and conclude at 12:30 pm

E-admit cards for the exam will be issued in the last week of October. Candidates can download their e-admit cards from October 24 to 30, 2019.

In case any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the e-admit card, he/she may contact the Board office only through e-mail dsssb-secy@nic.in upto 30.10.2019 (3.00PM)

Check DSSSB official notice here

