e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

DSSSB Tier 1 admit card for October 12 exam released, here’s direct link

DSSSB Tier 1 admit card : Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Tier 1 admit card for various recruitment exams to be held on October 12.

education Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:39 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Tier 1 admit card for various recruitment exams including Craft Instructor Scocter and auto Cycle Mechanic, Craft Instructor Architectural Assistant, Assistant Director (Horticulture), Assistant Community Organisers, Assistant Architect, Assistant Community Organizers, Assistant Architect, Store-Keeper and Driver (Male). The recruitment exams for these posts will be held on October 12, 2019.

Candidates are advised to download their e-admit card to appear for first tier examination. Candidates can login using their application number and date of birth.

Hindustantimes

Steps to download DSSSB Tier 1 admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR OFFLINE EXAMINATION DATED 12.10.2019 FOR THE POST CODES 104/14, 117/14, 29/12, 37/12, 39/12, 62/12, 71/12’

At the bottom of the page, click on the checkbox that reads - First tier

A login dialogue box will open

Key in your application number, date of birth, captcha code

Click on generate e-admit card

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 14:34 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News