DSSSB Tier 1 admit card for October 12 exam released, here’s direct link

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:39 IST

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Tier 1 admit card for various recruitment exams including Craft Instructor Scocter and auto Cycle Mechanic, Craft Instructor Architectural Assistant, Assistant Director (Horticulture), Assistant Community Organisers, Assistant Architect, Assistant Community Organizers, Assistant Architect, Store-Keeper and Driver (Male). The recruitment exams for these posts will be held on October 12, 2019.

Candidates are advised to download their e-admit card to appear for first tier examination. Candidates can login using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to download DSSSB Tier 1 admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR OFFLINE EXAMINATION DATED 12.10.2019 FOR THE POST CODES 104/14, 117/14, 29/12, 37/12, 39/12, 62/12, 71/12’

At the bottom of the page, click on the checkbox that reads - First tier

A login dialogue box will open

Key in your application number, date of birth, captcha code

Click on generate e-admit card

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

