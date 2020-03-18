e-paper
DSSSB Tier 2 exams scheduled for March 30 postponed amid coronavirus threat

The DSSSB Tier-2 online examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 30, 2020, at various centres spread across the national capital.

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 18:08 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DSSSB Tier 2 exams postponed. (HT file)
Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) on Tuesday postponed the Tier-2 recruitment examination because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The decision has been taken in the interest of the candidate’s safety and well-being.

The DSSSB Tier-2 online examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 30, 2020, at various centres spread across the national capital.

The Tier-2 online examination is held for the recruitment of wildlife inspectors, and junior engineers (electrical, mechanical, environmental and civil) at various organizations.

As per the notification uploaded on the website, the fresh dates for the examination will be announced later on the official website.

