Home / Education / DTE Assam PAT results 2020 declared at dte.assam.gov.in, here's direct link to check

DTE Assam PAT results 2020 declared at dte.assam.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

DTE Assam PAT results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the DTE Assam PAT 2020 entrance examination can check their result online at dte.assam.gov.in.

education Updated: Oct 08, 2020 13:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DTE Assam PAT results 2020.
DTE Assam PAT results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

DTE Assam PAT results 2020: The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam (DTE Assam) has declared the results of the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the DTE Assam PAT 2020 entrance examination can check their result online at dte.assam.gov.in.

The DTE Assam conducted the PAT 2020 examination on October 3, 2020.

Direct link to check DTE Assam PAT results 2020.

How to check DTE Assam PAT results 2020:

Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “POLYTECHNIC ADMISSION TEST 2020 RESULT”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The DTE Assam PAT results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

