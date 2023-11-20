DU Academic Calendar 2023-24 for BA LLB, other courses announced

The University of Delhi has released the academic Calendar for BA LLB (hons), BBA LLB (hons), Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), Postgraduate Diploma in Cybersecurity and Law, MA Hindu Studies, MA Korean and MA Chinese courses. The academic calendar is available for download on the university website, admission.uod.ac.in. DU Academic Calendar 2023-24 for BA LLB, other courses out(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

As per the calendar, semester 1 classes for the 2023-24 batches will start from today, November 20. Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exams will take place from March 8 to 15, 2024.

Theory examinations will be held March 16 onwards. The semester break will be from March 27 to 31.

For the second semester, Classes will begin on April 1. Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exams will be from July 21 to 28.

Semester 2 theory exams of all these subjects will be held from July 29 to August 11.

For further information, students can visit the university website, admission.uod.ac.in.

Here is the notification.

