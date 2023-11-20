close_game
close_game
News / Education / DU Academic Calendar 2023-24 for BA LLB, other courses announced

DU Academic Calendar 2023-24 for BA LLB, other courses announced

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 20, 2023 10:50 AM IST

DU Academic Calendar 2023-24 announced for BA LLB (hons), BBA LLB (hons), ITEP, PG Diploma in Cybersecurity and Law, MA Hindu Studies, Korean and Chinese.

The University of Delhi has released the academic Calendar for BA LLB (hons), BBA LLB (hons), Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), Postgraduate Diploma in Cybersecurity and Law, MA Hindu Studies, MA Korean and MA Chinese courses. The academic calendar is available for download on the university website, admission.uod.ac.in.

DU Academic Calendar 2023-24 for BA LLB, other courses out(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
DU Academic Calendar 2023-24 for BA LLB, other courses out(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

As per the calendar, semester 1 classes for the 2023-24 batches will start from today, November 20. Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exams will take place from March 8 to 15, 2024.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Theory examinations will be held March 16 onwards. The semester break will be from March 27 to 31.

For the second semester, Classes will begin on April 1. Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exams will be from July 21 to 28.

Semester 2 theory exams of all these subjects will be held from July 29 to August 11.

For further information, students can visit the university website, admission.uod.ac.in.

Here is the notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out