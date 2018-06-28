DU admissions 2018: Re-evaluation to help applicants bag seats

Students whose Class 12 marks have increased after re-evaluation may be admitted to Delhi University colleges based on previous cutoffs, but only if the college has vacant seats, officials said.

An overwhelming majority of DU applicants are students who had attempted the Central Board of Secondary Education’s Class 12 exams. According to CBSE, around 50,420 Class 12 students had applied for re-evaluation in seven regions of the CBSE, and around 4% of the students had received an upward increase in their scores.

The data for three regions is unavailable. A CBSE official also said that the increase is by up to 50 marks in some rare cases.

“These students will be considered till the admission process is over, and they will be given admission, provided that there are seats available at the college. We will also verify if the revalued results came in late,” said a DU official.

However, since DU has already declared its first and second cutoff lists, there is much probability of the admissions to be closed in the third list in many of the courses at the renowned colleges, making it much difficult for the students to bag a seat in their desired courses and colleges.

“The re-evaluation marks have not yet been released by CBSE. I have taken admission in B.Com(H) at Maitreyi College, but I am expecting my score to increase by at least 12 marks in economics after re-evaluation. That will enable me to bag a seat at Sri Ram College of Commerce, which was my first choice”, said Simran Kumar, a student from Karnal.

Kumar’s current best of four is 95%. If she scores as much as she is expecting after re-evaluation then her best of four score can become 98%. Under the first cutoff list of SRCC, B.Com (Hons) was available at 97.75%.