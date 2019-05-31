DU admissions 2019: Sports and ECA seats up for grabs

Candidates applying in Delhi University (DU) under the sports quota choosing athletics, basketball, volleyball, cricket and football have better chances to grab a seat as a large number of colleges have openings in these disciplines this year.

As many as 39 colleges have requirement of basketball and volleyball players and athletes while 31 colleges want cricketers and footballers. There will be 197,184 and 171 seats in athletics, volleyball and basketball players, respectively, across colleges. Besides, there will be 187 seats for cricketers and 171 seats for footballers.

Among other sports, there are seats in judo in 23 colleges, chess in 22 colleges, kabaddi in 20 colleges and taekwondo in 21. Delhi University colleges offer admission in sports quota under 27 sports/activities. 5% seats are reserved in each college for sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) quota, collectively.

The colleges submit names of sports/activities where they need students under the sports and ECA quotas. In sports quota, candidates have to appear in trials for their preferred discipline.

While the trials carry 60 marks, another 40 marks are based on the merit and participation certificates of candidates. Those who have represented the country at an international level do not have to appear in trials.

The university has removed 12 activities, including archery (Indian round), ball badminton, baseball (women), softball (men), korfball (male), 4x100m relay race, cross-country running, cycling, fencing, power-lifting, best physique and yoga, from the list of sport quota this year citing Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports guidelines.

“As per the guidelines, universities can enroll students only in games recognised by the International Olympic Committee, International Sports Federations, Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), Asian Games by Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and Paralympic Games by International Paralympic Committee. And these games are not mentioned there,” said Pankaj Sinha, chairperson of the university’s sports council. The University has included yoga in the ECA category this year.

In ECA category, most of the colleges have openings in dance, music, dramatics and debate. “Mostly colleges have requirements in dance, music, dramatics and debate. Candidates will have to appear in trials at two levels— preliminary and finals. 75 marks will be based of trials and the remaining 25 on the certificates,” said Shalini Baxi, coordinator, ECA admissions.

The sports and ECA trials will be held in the last week of June. The venues and timings will be uploaded on the DU website.

First Published: May 31, 2019 11:37 IST