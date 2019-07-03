DU Admissions 2019: St. Stephen’s slashes cut-off for CST students

St Stephen’s College on Tuesday revised the cut-off list for Christian Schedule Tribe (CST) students by around 8 to 10 percentage points. The move comes after a students’ group protested alleging that the college was depriving CST students by keeping their cut-offs higher than other Christian students.

The college issued a statement on its website, which said: “The cut off for CST category across all disciplines has been revised as indicated below to ensure better representation.” The college has not changed the cut-off for BA(Hons) English and BA(Hons) Sanskrit for CST candidates.

The College has also reduced the minimum percentage rider of 90 % marks in Economics for CST students. “Owing to the limited number of candidates from some categories, including CST, the rider for Economics has been further reduced from 90% to 80%,” the notice stated.

