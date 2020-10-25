e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / DU Admissions 2020: Online registration process under 3rd cut-off list to begin tomorrow, check details

DU Admissions 2020: Online registration process under 3rd cut-off list to begin tomorrow, check details

DU Admissions 2020: The varsity on Saturday released the third cut-off list, for admission to undergraduate courses for 2020-21 academic session.

education Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 12:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DU Admissions 2020(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
DU Admissions 2020(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

DU Admissions 2020: The Delhi University (DU) admission process under the DU third cut-off list will commence on Monday, October 26, 2020. The varsity on Saturday released the third cut-off list, for admission to undergraduate courses for 2020-21 academic session.

Around 82 per cent seats in the varsity have been filled after conclusion of admissions under the DU second cut off list.

The first cut-off list was released on October 10. Almost 50 per cent of the seats have been filled under the first list. The varsity has 70,000 undergraduate seats.

This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Colleges will get the list of all applicants who have chosen a particular course in their institute. The college administration will be allowed to filter the applicant list depending on their cut-off list. The course in-charge of all colleges will verify the minimum qualification, eligibility, cut-off requirement and documents uploaded by the candidates.

Click here for step-by-step guide to apply online

DU Admissions 2020: Documents required to be uploaded

1. Matriculation (Class 10) passing certificate or marks sheet indicating dates of birth and parents’ names

2. Class 12 marks sheet

3. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate (if applicable)

4. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (if applicable)

5. EWS Certificate from competent authority certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category. Income certificate is also required

tags
top news
India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
India must overcome China syndrome, embrace QUAD
In push for local, PM Modi highlights ‘Pencil Village of India’
In push for local, PM Modi highlights ‘Pencil Village of India’
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
Indian army won’t let anyone take even an inch of our land: Rajnath Singh
‘Show patience during festival season’: PM Modi’s message on Mann Ki Baat
‘Show patience during festival season’: PM Modi’s message on Mann Ki Baat
Trump deploys 2016 playbook, Biden expands 2020 battle ground
Trump deploys 2016 playbook, Biden expands 2020 battle ground
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
‘Muslims misled on CAA, efforts on to reignite protests’: Bhagwat
Man held in Rajasthan’s Barmer on suspicion of spying for Pakistan
Man held in Rajasthan’s Barmer on suspicion of spying for Pakistan
‘It’s not how you talk about friends’: Biden on Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark
‘It’s not how you talk about friends’: Biden on Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In