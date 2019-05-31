DU online admission process begins, first cutoff list likely on June 20

After a delay of over two weeks, Delhi University (DU) on Thursday night kicked off the online registration process for admission in its 65 colleges offering undergraduate courses.

The registrations will continue till June 14 and the first cutoff list will be announced by the colleges tentatively on June 20.

Within two hours of the opening of the online process, as many as 29,622 candidates registered on the portal and 2,500 paid the online registration fee.

The chairperson of DU’s admission committee, Rajeev Gupta, on Thursday attributed the delay in the launch of online registrations to the 2018 Delhi High Court order, wherein the university was asked to align its admission process with the re-evaluation process of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

“The court had ordered the varsity to delay its admission process so that students awaiting their re-evaluation results can be a part of the admission process and not lose out on opportunities. CBSE’s re-evaluation results are likely to come out in next few days,” he said.

Registrations for postgraduate, M Phil and PhD courses will start from June 3. The entrance exams for these courses and 11 undergraduate courses will be held between June 22 and July 1. The university has collaborated with the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the first time to conduct these entrance exams.

Delhi University this year introduced a “suggestive online calculator” on the portal to calculate aggregate percentages of best four subjects.

The calculator will automatically calculate the aggregate percentage of best of four subjects of candidates and help them in assessing whether they are eligible for their desired course.

For the first time, the candidates will be able to edit the application form this year. “The candidates can edit the form only once before the last date of registration. They will be charged R 100 for that,” Gupta said.

Once the cut-off is released and admission begin, the online admission portal may display the number of seats left in all the colleges to help candidates know about their chances.

Following government orders, the university facilitated a 10% increase in seats to accommodate economically weaker section (EWS) candidates, adding approximately 6,000 seats to the existing 56,000. There will be a separate cutoff for the EWS category as well.

The varsity has tied up with CBSE to directly verify details of students applying for admissions. “Around 80 to 82% candidates applying in DU are from CBSE. We have tied up with the board to directly verify the documents of students,” said Akhilesh Verma, in-charge grievance redressal cell.

The university reduced the number of certificates students have to submit during the admission process. “This year, candidates do not have to submit character and migration certificates at the undergraduate level. However, it is mandatory for post-graduate applicants to submit these certificates,” Pinki Sharma, OSD of admissions, said.

The university has made it mandatory for the departments to carry out forensic examination of marksheets and documents submitted for postgraduate admissions.

The move comes in the wake of former DU students’ union (DUSU) president Ankiv Baisoya allegedly submitting fake marksheets to get admission in DU’s department of Buddhist Studies.

To clear doubts of candidates and parents, the university will conduct “open days” when experts will guide them about the admission process.

The open day sessions will be held in DU’s conference centre on the North Campus on May 31, June 3 and June 8 — from 10am to 1.30 pm.

First Published: May 31, 2019 11:26 IST