Home / Education / DU PG Admissions 2020: Important points candidates should know

DU PG Admissions 2020: Important points candidates should know

DU PG Admission 2020: Candidates can apply for the DU PG Admissions 20202 under the first merit list online at du.ac.in from November 18 to 20, 2020.

education Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 15:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DU PG Admission 2020.
DU PG Admission 2020.(PTI file )
         

DU PG Admission 2020: Delhi University will begin the online registration process for admission to various post-graduate courses on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, on its official website.

Candidates can apply for the DU PG Admissions 20202 under the first merit list online at du.ac.in from November 18 to 20, 2020. The last date for payment is November 23 (till 11.59 pm).

Important points that candidates should know about DU PG Admission 2020:

1. The varsity will hold the PG admission 2020 for 54 postgraduate courses.

2. All the applicants whose final year results have been declared by the University must update their marks on their dashboard. Applicants whose final year result of the qualifying examination has not been declared yet should wait to update their marks.

3. The admission list will be prepared based on the result of the entrance test conducted by NTA.

4. The merit-based admission is granted only to the applicant who has completed the qualifying examination from the University of Delhi.

5.The admission list will be prepared based on the marks entered by the applicant on the portal. Students of the University of Delhi under the Choice Based Credit System must calculate their percentage using the formula as given on their dashboard.

6. Students of the University of Delhi who had applied only for Entrance Based Admission will also be eligible to take admission in Merit-Based Admission.

7. In case the result of the qualifying examination has not been declared for applicants on a tie, admission to that seat will be kept on hold.

8. Candidates will be able to apply for admission under the 2nd merit list from November 25 to 27 for which the deadline of payment will be November 30.

9. The classes will begin from December 1. However, the admission under the merit list will be done from December 2 to 4 for which the deadline for payment will be December 7.

