Home / Education / DU Placement Cell offers 6000 plus work from home internships, check details

DU Placement Cell offers 6000 plus work from home internships, check details

Interested and eligible students can register for internship online at internshala.com on or before June 12. The registration is free of cost.

education Updated: May 29, 2020 18:48 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students can choose their internship across all major domains such as Management, Media, Law, Design, and etc.
Students can choose their internship across all major domains such as Management, Media, Law, Design, and etc. (Screengrab)
         

Central Placement Cell, Delhi University in collaboration with the Internshala has invited online applications for work from home internships on its official website. UG and PG students are eligible to apply for the internship.

Interested and eligible students can register for internship online at internshala.com on or before June 12. The registration is free of cost.

Students can choose their internship across all major domains such as Management, Media, Law, Design, and etc. Students can also choose short duration internships (ranging from 1 to 3 months).

The portal offers more than 6000 work from home internships. All internships offer a paid stipend and certificate.

Visit Delhi university’s official website at du.ac.in for further details.

Interested students can click here to apply.

