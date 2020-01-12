e-paper
DU Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 65 vacancies of Assistant professors begins, here’s direct link to apply

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 65 vacancies of Assistant professors in various departments of the Kamla Nehru college. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 12, 2020 11:19 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DU Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
DU Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Kamla Nehru College, Delhi University has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant professors on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at du.ac.in. The last date for receipt of applications is two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 65 vacancies of Assistant professors in various departments of the college. Out of which, 11 vacancies are for commerce, 6 for Economics, 7 for English, 3 for Environmental Science, 3 for Geography, 2 for Hindi, 2 for History, 2 for Journalism, 6 for Mathematics, 3 for Philosophy, 9 for Political Science, 5 for Psychology, 2 for Sanskrit, and 4 for Sociology.

Educational Qualification:

1.Good academic record as defined by the concerned university with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

2.Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC.

Application fee:

Candidate belonging to the general, OBC and EWS category are required to pay a nonrefundable application fee of Rs 500. On the other hand, no application fee is payable by SC/ST/PwBD category and women applicant.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

