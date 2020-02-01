e-paper
Home / Education / DU Result 2019 announced for UG, PG Semester exam at du.ac.in, direct link here

DU Result 2019 announced for UG, PG Semester exam at du.ac.in, direct link here

Delhi University has declared results of UG and PG semester exams conducted in the month of November and December. Candidates can check their results at du.ac.in.

education Updated: Feb 01, 2020 08:16 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times
The DU semester results 2019 has been delayed this time due to the DU teachers’ association (DUTA) strike.
The DU semester results 2019 has been delayed this time due to the DU teachers' association (DUTA) strike.(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
         

Delhi University has declared the results of semester exams conducted for UG and PG courses in the month of November and December. After a long wait, students are now able to check their results online.

The DU semester results 2019 has been delayed this time due to the DU teachers’ association (DUTA) strike.

Candidates can download their scorecard from the website by logging in using their roll number. The link to download the scorecard will not be available after few days.

Candidates can visit the official website at du.ac.in and click on the ‘examination/results’ tab where they will find the link to download CBCS Results of semester exam.

Candidates will have to click on ‘ Statement of marks’ tab and login using their roll number and exam name. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Here’s the direct link to download DU semester result 2019

https://duresult.in/students/Combine_GradeCard.aspx

