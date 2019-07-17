Ambedkar University releases third cut-off

education

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 08:04 IST

Ambedkar University has announced its third cut-off for undergraduate admissions on Tuesday. The cut-off was dropped by 0.5 to 1.25 percentage points in several courses, including BA (Hons) in Economics, English and History.

Ambedkar University, which has 85% reservation for students from National Capital Territory (NCT), releases a separate cut-offs for students from Delhi and give them an edge over students from other states.

For BA (hons) Psychology, which had the highest cut-off under the first list, the university made a reduction of one percentage point for the Delhi candidates. For candidates outside Delhi, however, the cut-off reduced by 0.5%. It has now reduced from 97.75 % to 97.25%.

BA (hons) in Economics saw 0.5% drop for both Delhi and other state students. Similarly the reduction in cut-off stands same—1.25 percentage points—for both Delhi and other state students in BA (hons) in English.

In BA (Honours) Mathematics, the cut-off for NCT candidates saw a sharp decline of 4.25 percentage points. The cut-off has been reduced to 85 % from 89.25%. The applicants from outside Delhi will still require at least 89.25 % to get a seat in Mathematics.

The University offers seven BA (Honours) programmes in Kashmere Gate Campus, four BA and three Bachelors in Vocational programmes in Karampura Campus, having 598 seats in total. “300 out of 598 seats are already filled under the first two cut-off lists,” said an official at the university.

Admissions under the second list will continue till July 18 and the fourth cut-off list will be released on July 19. Students are required to visit to the respective campus along with documents in original and pay the required fee to secure admission

