DU third cut-off list released: Popular courses reopen at some colleges

Popular courses such as Economics (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Chemistry (Hons) have been reopened in certain colleges for admission under the third cutoff list released by Delhi University on Friday.

In the last cutoff list, Hindu had closed admission to 11 out of 18 courses. Under the third cutoff list, the college has 14 of the 18 courses closed. But the college reopened admission for Chemistry (hons) at 96.66%.

Economics (Hons) was reopened at Lady Shri Ram College at 97.5% and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College at 92.50%.

Admissions under the third list will start on Saturday and continue on Monday and Tuesday. Verification of documents and approval of admissions will happen from 9.30 to 1.30 pm for regular shift colleges and 4pm to 7 pm for evening shift colleges.

Gargi College has reopened Political Science (Hons) at 94%, Chemistry (Hons) at 94.33% and Zoology (Hons) at 93%. Shaheed Bhagat Singh (Morning) has reopened History (Hons) at 89.75% and BCom at 94.50%. Indraprasthta College for Women has reopened Mathematics (Hons) at 95%.

Other colleges closed admission in popular courses. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has closed admission for Economics (Hons) and BCom (Hons) for general category students under the third cutoff list released on Friday. But the college still has admissions open for reserved categories.

Kirori Mal College has closed admissions for 10 subjects such as BCom, BCom (Hons), Botany (Hons), Statistics (Hons) and Political Science (Hons). It decreased the cutoff for English (Hons) to 95% from 96%.

Kamla Nehru College closed admission for Psychology (Hons) and Mathematics (Hons) in addition to BA Programme and History (Hons) that were closed in the second list.

All courses were open for admission at Hans Raj College except for Sanskrit (Hons), Hindi (Hons) and History (Hons). The dip in the third cutoff ranged from 0.25 percentage. Keshav Mahavidyala has closed admission for Psychology (Hons).

But students still have options in off-campus and evening colleges, of which some closed admissions to none of the courses they offer. Dyal Singh College (Evening) has not closed admissions to any of its courses.

It offers English (Hons) at 91, Political Science (Hons) at 89, BA programme at 86, and BCom (Hons) at 93.50, among others.

PGDAV College has not closed admissions to any of its courses, and students can opt for popular course choices such as Economics (Hons) at a cutoff of 93.50, English (Hons) at 90, History (Hons) at 87, Political Science (Hons) at 88, Mathematics (Hons) at 92.50.

Shyam Lal College, Shyam Lal College (Evening), Sri Aurobindo College (Evening), Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, and Swami Shradhhanand College are some of the other off-campus and evening colleges that are yet to close admissions to any of the courses they offer, and students can find courses at significantly lower cutoff percentages.