DU to begin admissions under second cut-off list today

Over 34, 800 students had taken admissions under the first cut-off for the 70,000 undergraduate seats offered by the varsity

education Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 10:17 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi University released the first cut-off list for admissions on October 10.
Delhi University released the first cut-off list for admissions on October 10.(Amal KS/HT photo)
         

Following a record-breaking number of admissions under the first cut-off list this year, 61 Delhi University colleges are set to begin the second round of merit-based admissions to its undergraduate courses from Monday.

Over 34, 800 students had taken admissions under the first cut-off for the 70,000 undergraduate seats offered by the varsity. Last year, this figure stood at around 23,000. At over 354,000 applications, the university had also received its highest-ever number of applications this year.

Admissions under second cut-off will begin on Monday, 10am, and will continue till Wednesday, 5 pm. Applicants can, however, pay the fee till Friday night. Dean (Admissions) Shobha Bagai said, “We had anticipated a higher number of students taking admissions this year due to several factors. This is why we have extended the hours for the admission and payment process.”

The university’s admission team has advised students to pay the fee early so that errors in the payment process, if any, can be rectified before the deadline is over. HT had earlier reported on how students had reported errors while trying to pay the fee through the university portal till the last day of payment under the first cut-off list.

Many principals said that following the second cut-off list, many applicants may switch colleges or cancel their admissions since the results of all entrance examination, including National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), had also been declared.

Executive council member Rajesh Jha, who teaches at Rajdhani College, had told HT, “Carrying out admissions under the first cut-off list is relatively less complex. In the subsequent lists, students would want to cancel their admission in one college and take admission in another and doing all that within a three-day window is more of a challenge.”

While the second list saw a marginal drop in cut-offs, several popular courses are still available in multiple colleges. For instance, students wishing to study BA (Honours) in English can apply in Lady Shri Ram College (98.75%), Miranda House (98.75%), Hansraj College (97.75%), Ramjas (97.25%) and Kirori Mal College (97%).

Similarly, BA (Honours) in Economics is available in LSR at 99%, Hindu (98.75%), Miranda (98.5%), and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) (99%). Students wishing to pursue BCom (Honours) can still apply in Hindu College (98.25%), LSR (99.5%), Hansraj College (98%), Ramjas (98.75%), and SRCC at 98.5%.

BA (Honours) in Political Science is still available in LSR (99.75%), Ramjas (98.75%), Kirori Mal College (98.75%), and off-campus colleges including Gargi College (97), Rajdhani College (93.75%), and Aryabhatta College (94.5%).

