DU to set up School of Climate Change and Sustainability

education

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 09:08 IST

The Delhi University will be setting up a School of Climate Change and Sustainability (DSCC&S) under the Institute of Eminence Scheme, which will take up research in priority areas related to the environmental challenges.

Professor C R Babu, an acclaimed Environmental Scientist, will head DSCC&S (honorary director).

He has also been the founder of Environmental Teaching and Research in the University of Delhi, a statement from the varsity said.

Professor Inderjit Singh, an eminent plant ecologist of international repute, will act as Joint Director, DSCC&CC.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development provided supporting grants to the varsity under its Institution of Eminence Scheme for undertaking research in cutting edge areas with a focus on the national development as well as to make the varsity a world-class university, the statement added.

“DSCC&S will take up research in priority areas like how to make our cities climate resilient? how to achieve sustainability in the face of environmental challenges?” the statement said.

The school will also generate the much-needed manpower in areas that manage sustainable developmental technologies in areas of energy, resource recycling, which include wastewater management and solid waste management and resource enhancement so that the development is sustainable.