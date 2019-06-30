DUET 2019: Delhi University entrance test admit card released by NTA, direct link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Delhi University entrance test (DUET 2019). Candidates can download their admit card online from the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in or the website of DU at du.ac.in.

This year, DUET will be conducted by NTA for selecting candidates for various undergraduate and post graduate courses. The exam will be held from July 3 to 8, 2019.

Candidates will have to key in their form number and date of birth to download their hall ticket.



Check full schedule of DUET 2019 here

The exam will be conducted in three time slots which is 8-10 AM, 12-2 PM and 4-6 PM.

How to download DUET 2019 admit card:

Visit the official website of DU at du.ac.in

Scroll down to find a link that reads “DUET 2019 hall ticket’

Or

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in

Click on the link that reads ‘DUET 2019 admit card’

Here’s the direct link to download DUET 2019 admit card

A login page will appear

Key in your form number and date of birth and submit

Your DUET 2019 admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Check all the details mentioned in the admit card

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 11:29 IST