During lockdown, WhatsApp learning for govt primary school students

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 18:50 IST

With the 21-day lockdown in force to check Sars-Cov-2 spread, educational institutions are closed. But that does not mean a break from learning. Teachers of government primary and upper primary schools are voluntarily reaching out to their students via WhatsApp groups to keep them engaged in the teaching-learning process.

Deepshikha Sharma, who works as an assistant teacher in Primary School Roja Jalapur, said she was running an online English learning programme for students and also guiding them as to how they could make use of different programmes being aired on radio channels, like Meena ki Duniya, Full on Nikki etc.

“Due to the lockdown, I started online classes and the students are very excited. They like the new technique of teaching,” she claimed.

Encouraging the children to study at home in this crucial time, Primary School Darigpur in Sheetalpur block of Etah district has formed a WhatsApp group with 8 members so that children can use the lock-down period gainfully.

“Our objectives is to share school- related educational information and videos of various activities and role play done by students with parents,” said Roopam Saxena, assistant teacher at this primary school.

Hemant Katara, head teacher at Model English Medium Primary School in Gangauli block of Hathras said, “During the lockdown, we observed the power of radio as an education tool. It is also a way to share lessons with all the students who are unable to attend school due to public health concerns. We are using radio as an integral part of our programme.”

He said, “The radio programme aims at improving access to quality education for in-school and out-of-school students in government elementary schools in Uttar Pradesh using interactive radio instructions to deliver English lessons and teaching material on air as well as promoting child centred practices out of the classrooms, encourage participation of parents, increase students retention rates and improve teaching quality and learning outcome.”

In many places, basic education teachers were utilising the lockdown period to knock down negativity through various available resources, said national awardee teacher of Basti Dr Sarvesht Mishra.

He said, “Many of our teachers are in touch with their pupils through their school WhatsApp group. Through it we are sending e-papers, e-books, comics, home assignments and many more learning activities,” he said.

Ajay Singh, a teacher in Sitapur district has prepared a question bank for his students. Sampann Nigam of Barabanki district is working on a craft book which he shared with others on social media.

Ashutosh Awasthi of Barabanki is working on science and maths videos whereas Shivam Singh of Jaunpur is giving a rhythmic touch to the basic education poems under the title ‘Swaranjali,’ he said.

Mishra is bringing all innovative teachers on one platform through Zoom application.

“It seems the two-way effort will bring back the glory of basic education. The UP government and teachers’ self initiative will be fruitful for society. The team of Mission Shikshan Samvad is on to making of best educational videos, questionnaires, documents, e-books and many more resources for students,” he said.

In a unique initiative, the state Basic Education department, in association with All India Radio and other community radio platforms, is continuing with teaching learning work, educating students on the importance of staying at home.

The department had planned to air a radio programme for students of government schools, ‘Aao English Seekhein’ an official of the basic education department said.

He said the programme was prepared by a team of UNICEF and Learning Resources from Pune. He said in the past, the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Uttar Pradesh and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) jointly prepared a unique project—‘ Aao Angrezi Seekhein’ (Come let’s learn English).

The initiative aims at benefiting students of underprivileged section of society to learn English as the basic education department has converted many of its schools into English medium ever since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power.

Officials claim that though the focus of the mission is on the girls of Kasturba Gandhi schools, an effort would also be made to enable an additional 1.25 crore students enrolled in government-run primary and upper primary schools to benefit from the broadcast.