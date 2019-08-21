DUSU elections 2019 dates announced, polling on September 12

education

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:36 IST

Polling for Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) for the 2019-20 session will take place on September 12, the university announced late Tuesday night.

According to the schedule put forward by the university, candidates for DUSU posts can submit their nomination papers to the Chief Election Officer by September 4. Those contesting for central council can put forward their nominations to the concerned colleges and departments.

While the scrutiny of papers and publication of nominated candidates will take place on September 4, candidates can withdraw their nominations by September 5. The final list of candidates will also be published on that day.

On September 12, the voting day, students attending day classes can vote between 8.30 am to 1 pm while those attending evening classes can vote between 3pm to 7.30 pm. The university will release the dates for counting of votes later, it said.

Candidates should have attained the minimum percentage of attendance as prescribed by the university or 75% attendance, whichever is higher. UG students between the ages of 17-22 and PG students up to 25 years as on August 16 will be able to contest the elections. Candidates are prohibited from indulging in corrupt practices like bribing or use of propaganda within 100 m of polling centres.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 13:36 IST