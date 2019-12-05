e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

DUTA protest continues after DU administration meeting

The teachers said every four months, the contracts of the ad-hoc teachers were renewed, but it had not happened owing to the August 28 letter, which had put the future of almost 4,500 ad-hoc teachers in jeopardy.

education Updated: Dec 05, 2019 16:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) continues their protest outside DU Vice-Chancellor's office in New Delhi on Thursday, demanding rollback of August 28 circular which stops the appointment of ad-hoc teachers.
Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) continues their protest outside DU Vice-Chancellor's office in New Delhi on Thursday, demanding rollback of August 28 circular which stops the appointment of ad-hoc teachers.(ANI)
         

The Delhi University administration held an overnight meeting with the members of the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) and appealed to them to withdraw their agitation.

The DUTA said the meeting did not yield any concrete results.

The university administration was open to discuss any relevant issue in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect, it said.

The agitation of the DUTA was “uncalled for”, a statement from the university said, adding that it had always been responsive to the issues of teachers and others and open to discussions for their peaceful and amicable solution.

The deans of colleges and university officials met the president and other office-bearers of DUTA on December 1 and had a detailed discussion with them, insisting not to opt for a path of agitation in view of the ongoing semester examinations and evaluation in the interests of students, the university said.

“Unfortunately, the appeal of the university was not heeded to and some anti-democratic elements indulged in violence and disruption of academic activities against the interests of the students and the university,” it added.

Protesting against a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers, instead of making the ad-hoc faculty permanent, almost 5,000 DU teachers entered a building housing the vice chancellor’s (VC) office on Wednesday after breaking three gates and allegedly painted graffiti on the historic structure.

The university said such activities deserved to be condemned in any democratic society.

To preserve public property and abjure violence were the fundamental duties of every citizen of the country, it added.

According to the DU, the vice-chancellor, pro-vice chancellor, registrar, proctor, dean (admissions), along with senior officials of the university, met the DUTA office-bearers on the intervening night of December 4 and 5 and had a six-hour discussion on various issues raised by the teacher’s association.

“It was conveyed to the DUTA office-bearers that the university administration was open to discuss any relevant issue in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect. An appeal was made to the teachers to withdraw the agitation to facilitate an amicable dialogue,” the DU said.

The university had already started the recruitment process of faculty members on permanent basis as per UGC Regulations, 2018 and was committed to concluding it at the earliest, it added.

The university has directed the colleges to expedite and complete the process of recruitment of permanent faculty at the earliest.

The DUTA said the massive protest by teachers had woken up the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry to start a dialogue.

“The police has barricaded the entrance to the Viceregal Lodge to prevent further entry of teachers. The DUTA president came out to appeal to the teachers, who were outside, to carry on with their protest peacefully,” the teachers’ association said.

The teachers have occupied the VC office, demanding absorption of the ad-hoc teachers.

The decision to go on a strike was taken after the DU issued a circular on August 28, which mandated that only appointments of guest teachers could be made against substantive vacancies arising for the first time in the current academic session.

The teachers are demanding withdrawal of the circular and a one-time regulation for absorption of the ad-hoc teachers.

The teachers said every four months, the contracts of the ad-hoc teachers were renewed, but it had not happened owing to the August 28 letter, which had put the future of almost 4,500 ad-hoc teachers in jeopardy.

tags
top news
‘Divisive’: BSP chief Mayawati shreds Citizenship Bill’s ‘current form’
‘Divisive’: BSP chief Mayawati shreds Citizenship Bill’s ‘current form’
After Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Ashwini Choubey says ‘never tasted onion’
After Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Ashwini Choubey says ‘never tasted onion’
‘Stubborn, mulish and clueless’: Chidambaram hammers govt over economy
‘Stubborn, mulish and clueless’: Chidambaram hammers govt over economy
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News