DUTA protest: MHRD releases circular in favour of ad-hoc teachers

education

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 10:47 IST

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and senior UGC held a meeting with Delhi University Vice-Chancellor and discussed issues pertaining to ad-hoc teachers and other matters of Delhi University.

It was decided that all ad hoc teachers who have been teaching in the current academic session in the university would be short-listed for the interview for permanent positions.

A day after Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) went on an indefinite strike demanding the withdrawal of a circular which stops the appointment of ad-hoc teachers, MHRD discussed the issues on Thursday with DU VC in the presence of Chairman UGC, Secretary UGC and senior officers MHRD and UGC. Later, discussions were also held with the Teacher Associations.

The UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education 2018, may be amended by inserting the following note after clause 4.1.B regarding direct recruitment of Assistant Professors:

Provided that the faculty appointed and working on ad-hoc or temporary or contract basis and meeting the eligibility criteria shall be shortlisted for interview.

Further, in the same regulation the criteria for short-listing of candidates for interview for the post of Assistant Professor, the following changed may be made--first, the score for PhD shall be 20 and the score for teaching or post-doctoral experience shall be 20.

Second, the score for PhD shall be 15 and the score for teaching or post-doctoral experience shall be 20.

It is expected that with the above changes, all the ad-hoc or temporary or contract teachers with requisite eligibility, and have taught or have been teaching in the current academic session in the university, institution or college would be short-listed for the interview for permanent positions.

The statement further read that the last para of the circular dated August 28, 2019, issued by DU to all principals or directors of the colleges or institutions shall be replaced for the following--the colleges or institutions shall fill up the permanent vacancies before the start of the next academic session without fail. During the interim period, if vacancies which have to be filled for maintaining smooth academic functioning of the colleges or institutions, ad-hoc faculty can be appointed.

In this view it is expected that all ad-hoc teachers worked or working in the current academic year shall be continued till the beginning of the next academic session or till recruitment of permanent faculty, whichever is earlier.

UGC will consider communicating the additional teaching positions to be created as per the EWS scheme within 30 days. No person working in n ad-hoc position shall be removed merely on the ground of falling in the EWS roster point.

Counting of the past services for direct recruitment or promotion under CAS shall be in accordance with the UGC Regulation 2018.