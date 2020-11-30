e-paper
Elementary schools in Assam to reopen from January 1

Nov 30, 2020
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the elementary schools in the northeastern state will reopen in a staggered manner from January 1, 2021.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said that details of the standard operating procedure (SOPs) related to the opening of elementary schools will be released soon.

Earlier this month, the health minister had directed the education department of the state to allow students of Class 6 and above to attend the school, but only after consent from their parents. Schools are following an odd-even system to contain the spread of the infection and are following COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the state’s coronavirus tally has surged to 2,12,617 with 134 new cases in the past 24 hours. Assam reported one more fatality due to the virus, pushing the death toll to 98, Sarma mentioned in a tweet.

The COVID-19 death rate in the state has been constant at 0.46 percent in November, which included five days when no fatalities were reported.

