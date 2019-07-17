Employees need to learn handling constant negativity to protect their mental health

education

We spend almost one third of our lives at work. If this substantial chunk of time is filled with negativity, toxicity, harassment or bullying, it can have severe effects on our mental health. As a counselor, I often come across very talented young men and women who find themselves disillusioned, unmotivated, disturbed and inefficient because of working in a toxic culture. Toxic workplaces are characterized by harassment, negativity, ostracism, and incivility and bullying. A toxic workplace environment can seriously impact the mental well being of an individual and reduce his/her productivity at work.

An empirical study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that toxic work cultures have significant negative effects on job productivity and increased job burnout. Often, organizational or corporate culture is driven from top to down, implying that both negativity and positivity flow down the leadership chain. While it is important that organizational leaders take note of the work culture prevalent in their offices and make the workplace conducive and amenable to all, it is also important for employees to find and practice ways on a daily basis to minimize its impact on their mental well being.

Managers, take note

An organization’s productivity is the sum total of its employees’ productivity and efficiency. Toxic work cultures reduces productivity of workers by eliminating all the motivation, increasing disenchantment and burnout, which ultimately adds to the rate of attrition. It is a well acknowledged fact that workplaces with a more civil and accommodating work culture have happier and more productive employees who stay with the organization longer.

Managers must keep talking to their team members while observing their body language and demeanor. Any hint of low energy in a usually active employee, the manager must take note and have a one-to-one discussion to understand the premise of the problem. People responsible for creating the toxic environment must be isolated and dealt with. At the same time, it is also important to equally distribute responsibility and ensure that no single employee is overloaded too much with work.

Ensuring a sound work life balance for employees, taking care of their leave requirements and not heaping too much criticism are essential elements of keeping the work environment civil. Managers must also initiate activities that help de-stress employees. A weekend team-building trip, inviting yoga instructors at work and helping counsel employees can help de-stress them.

What Employees Must do

One of the most important things to do is to detach yourself from the happenings around you. You might be a part of it or even a target of some toxic things your colleagues do but you have to internalize the fact that it is just a 9-5 workplace and not your life. Once you internalize this, it becomes relatively easier to handle the situation.

Always take a day at a time, don’t think too hard past the next day. This will allow you to not carry your workplace stress, home.

Stay out of all negativity and actively disengage from negative interactions. Sometimes, even as we hate toxicity, we inadvertently become a part of it. Don’t indulge in office gossip, it will help you create an image of a no-nonsense person while keeping negativity out.

Keep asking yourself: Am I contributing to the negativity or am I creating positivity? You must consciously choose to create positivity around you.

Try to make friends with positive colleagues around you. No matter how many toxic people you are surrounded by, there will always be a few good and friendly colleagues. Strike a friendship with them, spend more time with them, and try to help each other. This will also help you create a bulwark of allies in an otherwise toxic space.

Once out of the office, channelize your energies and otherwise accumulated stress in doing what you like, it could be pursuing a hobby, spending quality time with family and friends.

Travel while you take a break from work, this just broadens one’s perspective in the spectrum of work-life balance.

Find a passion outside work. Work doesn’t always inspire everyone, but there are plenty of other things in the world that do. Find solace in music, art or travelling. Learn to play an instrument, join a theatre group, or volunteer your time with an NGO. Start doing something that truly inspires you. You work life will automatically become just a small part of your life.

If needed, speak to a counsellor for help.

(The author is Director Poddar Wellness Ltd., and Managing Trustee of the Poddar Foundation)

