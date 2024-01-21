3 months since Bihar Police Constable exam postponed, new dates awaited

The recruitment examination of Constables in Bihar Police was postponed in October last year and with over three months gone, the Central Selection Board of Constables, which conducts the exam, is yet to announce a revised schedule. CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam new dates awaited(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Also read: Bihar sacks CSBC chief over paper leak, appoints another

Originally, the exam was scheduled to be held on October 1, 7 and 15 but only October 1 exam was held.

After the first exam day, CSBC announced that many students were found to have used unfair means in both shifts of the exam and therefore, it has been cancelled. Further, it postponed October 7 and 15 exams until further orders.

The board said fresh dates will be announced later on the website csbc.bih.nic.in and through newspapers.

Three month since then, no new notice has been issued in this regard.

CSBC had also issued admit cards for previous dates but with exams rescheduled, it is expected to release fresh hall tickets.

This recruitment drive is for a total of 21,391 Constable vacancies in the Bihar Police.

