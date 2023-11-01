News / Education / Employment News / AAI Junior Executive registration begins, Science graduates can apply

AAI Junior Executive registration begins, Science graduates can apply

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 01, 2023 01:53 PM IST

AAI starts online application process for Junior Executives (Air Traffic Control) recruitment 2023.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has started the online application process for Junior Executives (Air Traffic Control) recruitment 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for AAI JE recruitment 2023 on aai.aero. Here is the direct link:

AAI JE recruitment 2023

This recruitment drive will fill 496 JE, ATC vacancies.

Last date of submitting online applications is November 30. The date and time of examination will be announced later.

Selection process:

On the basis of the details furnished in application forms, eligible candidates will be called for the online examination and admit cards will be issued to them accordingly.

The examination will be in computer based mode and carry objective-type questions. There will not be any negative marking. After exam, application verification/ voice test/ psychoactive substances test will be held to shortlist candidates. Psychological assessment test, medical test or background verification, as applicable, will be held later.

A full time regular Bachelors' Degree of three years in Science (BSc) with Physics and Mathematics are required for these posts.

Candidates with bachelor degree in Engineering with Physics and Mathematic can also apply. The candidate shall have minimum proficiency in both spoken and written English of the level of 10+2 standard (the candidate shall have passed English as one of the subject in 10th or 12th standard)," AAI said.

For more details, check the notification.

